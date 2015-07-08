Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GOSS, DESMOND SHEMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-28 01:30:00
Court Case 5902020214591
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SPRINGER, TERRANCE LENNOX
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/13/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-28 13:10:00
Court Case 5902020214616
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DURBIN, WILLIAM TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1967
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-28 04:23:00
Court Case 5902020214593
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOYD, LIONEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/13/1966
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-28 14:00:00
Court Case 5902020214648
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ELLIS, DEZJA QUIONNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/31/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-28 06:53:00
Court Case 5902020214076
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name SIMMS, XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-28 14:28:00
Court Case 5902019234389
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 8000.00