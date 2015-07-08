Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bray, Xavious Denard
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2020
|Court Case
|202002676
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 886 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2020 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Sampson, Raysean Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2020
|Court Case
|202002680
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), And 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sampson, Raysean Anthony (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 4/28/2020 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Snyder, Zachary Dale
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2020
|Court Case
|202002682
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Snyder, Zachary Dale (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2020 22:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Kelly, Stephanie Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2020
|Court Case
|202002683
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Stephanie Marie (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2020 23:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
|Arrest Date
|04-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], on 00:05, 4/28/2020. Reported: 00:05, 4/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Speeding To Elude Arrest
|Arrest Date
|04-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Speeding To Elude Arrest (C), at Providence Rd/lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:25, 4/28/2020 and 00:26, 4/28/2020. Reported: 00:26, 4/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M