Description

Sampson, Raysean Anthony (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 4/28/2020 21:08.