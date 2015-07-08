Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ARMITAGE, MARY JO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/7/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-29 08:40:00
|Court Case
|3502019053473
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CARSON, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/7/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-29 16:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLER, JOHNATHAN DEAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/12/1987
|Height
|6.9
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-29 08:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DIFIORE, CHELSIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1983
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-29 14:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020214819
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUNBAR, JUSTIN KEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/30/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-29 09:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018242172
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HOUSTON, RONALD GERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-29 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020214815
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00