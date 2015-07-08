Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARMITAGE, MARY JO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/7/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-29 08:40:00
Court Case 3502019053473
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CARSON, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-29 16:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ELLER, JOHNATHAN DEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1987
Height 6.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-29 08:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DIFIORE, CHELSIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1983
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-29 14:39:00
Court Case 5902020214819
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DUNBAR, JUSTIN KEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-29 09:58:00
Court Case 5902018242172
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOUSTON, RONALD GERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-29 10:30:00
Court Case 5902020214815
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
Bond Amount 5000.00