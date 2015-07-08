Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Little, Johnnie Levon
Arrest Date 04/29/2020
Court Case 202003088
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Little, Johnnie Levon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1016 Rock Hill Church Rd, Charlottematthews, NC, on 4/29/2020 17:47.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Biggers, Tucker Samuel
Arrest Date 04/29/2020
Court Case 202003089
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Biggers, Tucker Samuel (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1998 E Roosevelt Blvd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 18:06.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Parsons, Christopher Erarod
Arrest Date 04/29/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up 1/2, Cond Dis) (M),
Description Parsons, Christopher Erarod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up 1/2, Cond Dis) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 18:50.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Blakney, Eian Tariq
Arrest Date 04/29/2020
Court Case 202002701
Charge 1) Simple Poss Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Blakney, Eian Tariq (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Poss Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 19:45.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Branch, Timothy Brian
Arrest Date 04/29/2020
Court Case 202003092
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Branch, Timothy Brian (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3800 Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/29/2020 19:45.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Austin, Justin Wyatt
Arrest Date 04/29/2020
Court Case 202003095
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Austin, Justin Wyatt (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2623 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/29/2020 20:56.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M