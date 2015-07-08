Description

Parsons, Christopher Erarod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up 1/2, Cond Dis) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 18:50.