Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, Johnnie Levon
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003088
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Little, Johnnie Levon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1016 Rock Hill Church Rd, Charlottematthews, NC, on 4/29/2020 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Biggers, Tucker Samuel
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003089
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Biggers, Tucker Samuel (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1998 E Roosevelt Blvd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 18:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Parsons, Christopher Erarod
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up 1/2, Cond Dis) (M),
|Description
|Parsons, Christopher Erarod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up 1/2, Cond Dis) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Blakney, Eian Tariq
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2020
|Court Case
|202002701
|Charge
|1) Simple Poss Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Blakney, Eian Tariq (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Poss Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2020 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Branch, Timothy Brian
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003092
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Branch, Timothy Brian (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3800 Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/29/2020 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Austin, Justin Wyatt
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003095
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Austin, Justin Wyatt (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2623 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/29/2020 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M