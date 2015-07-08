Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NEWMAN, KEVIN ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1969
Height 6.4
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-30 02:27:00
Court Case 5902020214893
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name REED, KIONDRE MALACHI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-30 12:49:00
Court Case 5902020214927
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHEPPARD, MELISSA MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-30 02:45:00
Court Case 5902020214897
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAMILTON, TONYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-30 14:06:00
Court Case 5902020214949
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-30 05:35:00
Court Case 5902020214901
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOODY, JOHN TYQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-30 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020214987
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 1500.00