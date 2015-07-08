Below are the Union County arrests for 04-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, Rashein
Arrest Date 04/30/2020
Court Case 202002718
Charge Extradition Out Of State Probation Viol-Presigned Waiver, F (F),
Description Johnson, Rashein (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Extradition Out Of State Probation Viol-presigned Waiver, F (F), at 903 Walters St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2020 12:14.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Munson, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 04/30/2020
Court Case 202003106
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Extradition/Fugitive Oth State) (F) And 2) Fugitive(South Carolina) (F),
Description Munson, Brandon Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(extradition/fugitive Oth State) (F) and 2) Fugitive(south Carolina) (F), at 2593 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2020 15:05.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Bowers, Sabrina M
Arrest Date 04/30/2020
Court Case 202000377
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 3) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 5) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bowers, Sabrina M (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 3) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 5) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1067 Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/30/2020 20:53.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Hopper, Veronica Lashay
Arrest Date 04/30/2020
Court Case 202003119
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hopper, Veronica Lashay (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5440 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2020 21:44.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Judy, Leslie Raymond
Arrest Date 04-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Judy, Leslie Raymond (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control (202002709), at 199 N Charlotte Av/w Morgan St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2020 12:37:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Griffin, Bryce James
Arrest Date 04-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Bryce James (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 3899 Sardis Church Rd/cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/30/2020 8:33:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M