Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-01-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name RODRIGUEZ, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-01 00:05:00
Court Case 5902020215064
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CHAMBERS, MELVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1971
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-01 10:28:00
Court Case 5902020215124
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name AREVALO-BLANCO, JAVIER BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-01 01:50:00
Court Case 5902020215078
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CONNOR, TERRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1986
Height 6.3
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-01 09:43:00
Court Case 1202020051593
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name DEVEAUX, REGINALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-01 02:46:00
Court Case 5902020210940
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GALLOWAY, KEVIN LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-01 11:25:00
Court Case 8902020051689
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount