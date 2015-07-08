Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bowers, Sabrina M
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Bowers, Sabrina M (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2020 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Mentus, Samuel Adam
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2020
|Court Case
|202003152
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Mentus, Samuel Adam (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 6099 Potter Rd/fincher Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/1/2020 22:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Phifer, Ashley Megan
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/S (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Phifer, Ashley Megan (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/s (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2020 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Byrams, Anika Vanessa
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2020
|Court Case
|202002752
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possession Marijuana (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Byrams, Anika Vanessa (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possession Marijuana (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1701 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2020 22:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Miller, Shamod Latoine
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2020
|Court Case
|202002729
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Miller, Shamod Latoine (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2020 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Byrams, Anika Vanessa
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2020
|Court Case
|202002752
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Byrams, Anika Vanessa (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 1701 Icemorlee St Apt B, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2020 23:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M