Description

Bowers, Sabrina M (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2020 00:47.