Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILL, CHRISTIAN DIANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-02 12:49:00
Court Case 5902019215706
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name BAKER, JASON GLENN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-02 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020215284
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCDONALD, MAKALE TYRIK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/31/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 121
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-02 11:25:00
Court Case 5902020215294
Charge Description FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MILES, PHILLIP DAKOTA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/24/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-02 15:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name KEZIAH, BRYANT KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/6/1969
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-02 01:16:00
Court Case 5902020214902
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NELSON, KACIE LEANDRA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-02 13:16:00
Court Case 5902020215288
Charge Description LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
Bond Amount 5000.00