Below are the Union County arrests for 05-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Guzman, Miguel Perez
Arrest Date 05/02/2020
Court Case 202002770
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Guzman, Miguel Perez (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 503 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:26.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Chirolde, Carlos Rafael
Arrest Date 05-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Chirolde, Carlos Rafael (H /M/56) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601/white Store Rd, Monroe, on 5/2/2020 3:25:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Longoria, Aaron Rey
Arrest Date 05/02/2020
Court Case 202003164
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail To Comply Lic Restrictions (M),
Description Longoria, Aaron Rey (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail To Comply Lic Restrictions (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:42.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Irizarry-perez, Isaias Perez
Arrest Date 05/02/2020
Court Case 202002773
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Irizarry-perez, Isaias Perez (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2325 Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:43.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Solomon, Christina
Arrest Date 05/02/2020
Court Case 202002773
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Solomon, Christina (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2325 Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2020 19:28.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Morales, Thomas Anthony
Arrest Date 05/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Attempted Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle, F (F),
Description Morales, Thomas Anthony (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 6200 Gail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/2/2020 19:45.
Arresting Officer Humphrey, A W