Below are the Union County arrests for 05-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Guzman, Miguel Perez
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2020
|Court Case
|202002770
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Guzman, Miguel Perez (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 503 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Chirolde, Carlos Rafael
|Arrest Date
|05-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chirolde, Carlos Rafael (H /M/56) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601/white Store Rd, Monroe, on 5/2/2020 3:25:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Longoria, Aaron Rey
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2020
|Court Case
|202003164
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail To Comply Lic Restrictions (M),
|Description
|Longoria, Aaron Rey (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail To Comply Lic Restrictions (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Irizarry-perez, Isaias Perez
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2020
|Court Case
|202002773
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Irizarry-perez, Isaias Perez (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2325 Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Solomon, Christina
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2020
|Court Case
|202002773
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Solomon, Christina (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2325 Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2020 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Morales, Thomas Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Attempted Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Morales, Thomas Anthony (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 6200 Gail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/2/2020 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W