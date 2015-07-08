Description

Longoria, Aaron Rey (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail To Comply Lic Restrictions (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/2/2020 18:42.