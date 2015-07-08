Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ZUNIGA, JUAN RAMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-03 04:53:00
Court Case 5902020215371
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BURGESS, KYLIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-03 18:13:00
Court Case 5902020215403
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THORNS, FANNSHELL LYNETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1989
Height 4.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-03 04:29:00
Court Case 5902020215372
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MELTON, JORDAN TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-03 16:47:00
Court Case 5902020215418
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name EVANS, MICHEAL COLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-03 05:40:00
Court Case 5902020215373
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name NOZIL, JERRIAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-03 15:24:00
Court Case 5902020215415
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00