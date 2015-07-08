Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lee, Daniel Kemel
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2020
|Court Case
|202002805
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 815 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Cooper, Jamie
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2020
|Court Case
|202002804
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cooper, Jamie (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1199 Skywatch Ln/t J Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Thomas, James Brady
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Thomas, James Brady (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6913 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Holiday, Leonard Fitzgerald
|Arrest Date
|05-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Holiday, Leonard Fitzgerald (B /M/56) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/unarco Rd, Marshville, on 5/3/2020 6:28:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Bankston, Corey Jamal
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2020
|Court Case
|202003167
|Charge
|1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Bankston, Corey Jamal (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 2650 W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2020
|Court Case
|202002785
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1907 Concord Av/wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M