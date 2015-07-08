Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lee, Daniel Kemel
Arrest Date 05/03/2020
Court Case 202002805
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 815 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 22:13.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Cooper, Jamie
Arrest Date 05/03/2020
Court Case 202002804
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cooper, Jamie (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1199 Skywatch Ln/t J Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 22:15.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Thomas, James Brady
Arrest Date 05/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Thomas, James Brady (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6913 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 23:36.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Holiday, Leonard Fitzgerald
Arrest Date 05-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Holiday, Leonard Fitzgerald (B /M/56) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/unarco Rd, Marshville, on 5/3/2020 6:28:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Bankston, Corey Jamal
Arrest Date 05/03/2020
Court Case 202003167
Charge 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
Description Bankston, Corey Jamal (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 2650 W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 00:08.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel
Arrest Date 05/03/2020
Court Case 202002785
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1907 Concord Av/wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2020 01:19.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M