Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILES, PHILLIP DAKOTA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/24/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-04 09:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ODOM, BLAKE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-04 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020215528
|Charge Description
|ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDERS, MAXIE RANDALL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-04 09:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020215065
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-04 15:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020215530
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOSTER, RAHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/7/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-04 09:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020215495
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WHITE, TERRANCE JEVONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-04 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020215535
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00