Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-04-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name MILES, PHILLIP DAKOTA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/24/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-04 09:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ODOM, BLAKE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-04 14:45:00
Court Case 5902020215528
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name ANDERS, MAXIE RANDALL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-04 09:25:00
Court Case 5902020215065
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROBINSON, XAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-04 15:49:00
Court Case 5902020215530
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, RAHEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/7/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-04 09:12:00
Court Case 5902020215495
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WHITE, TERRANCE JEVONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-04 14:20:00
Court Case 5902020215535
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00