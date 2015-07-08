Below are the Union County arrests for 05-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Errin Shane
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Failure To Comply (M),
|Description
|Smith, Errin Shane (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply (M), at 4808 Manchineel Ln, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2020 08:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Eastwood Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Eastwood Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2106 Overwoods Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:00, 5/1/2020 and 09:30, 5/2/2020. Reported: 07:32, 5/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L
|Name
|Byrd, David Oneil
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dwi) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2020 08:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Graff, Susan Marie
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Graff, Susan Marie (W /F/36) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4099 Campus Ridge Rd, Stallings, NC, between 15:00, 5/1/2020 and 15:01, 5/1/2020. Reported: 10:00, 5/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Elliott, Zachary Allan
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Elliott, Zachary Allan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2020 08:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Daniel (W /M/25) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 754 Ridge Rd, Unionville, NC, between 10:19, 5/4/2020 and 10:20, 5/4/2020. Reported: 10:20, 5/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T