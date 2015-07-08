Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SAWYER, BRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-05 00:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020215566
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WORLEY, BOBBY DONDARY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-05 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020215611
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|REED, SOLOMAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/27/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-05 14:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020215688
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MARTIN, CLIFFORD JUNIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/19/1950
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|194
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-05 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020215550
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEWIS, JUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-05 09:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020215619
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, DARREN THELDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/6/1958
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-05 17:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020215691
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00