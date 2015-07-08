Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SAWYER, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-05 00:21:00
Court Case 5902020215566
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WORLEY, BOBBY DONDARY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-05 10:25:00
Court Case 5902020215611
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name REED, SOLOMAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-05 14:41:00
Court Case 5902020215688
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MARTIN, CLIFFORD JUNIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/19/1950
Height 5.11
Weight 194
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-05 01:08:00
Court Case 5902020215550
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, JUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-05 09:33:00
Court Case 5902020215619
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, DARREN THELDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/6/1958
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-05 17:10:00
Court Case 5902020215691
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00