Below are the Union County arrests for 05-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002845
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 715 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Bowers, Sabrina M
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Bowers, Sabrina M (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1067 Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/5/2020 22:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Isley, Mark Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Isley, Mark Anthony (B /M/55) VICTIM of Littering (C), at 4228 Cheshire Glen Dr, Monroe, NC, between 11:58, 5/5/2020 and 11:59, 5/5/2020. Reported: 11:59, 5/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S
|Name
|Rainey, Tracy Renita
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002846
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rainey, Tracy Renita (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Smith, Clerndon Jr.
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002863
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Clerndon Jr. (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 116 S Church St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 22:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W