Below are the Union County arrests for 05-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn
Arrest Date 05/05/2020
Court Case 202002845
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 715 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 01:24.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Bowers, Sabrina M
Arrest Date 05/05/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Bowers, Sabrina M (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1067 Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/5/2020 22:01.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Isley, Mark Anthony
Arrest Date 05-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Isley, Mark Anthony (B /M/55) VICTIM of Littering (C), at 4228 Cheshire Glen Dr, Monroe, NC, between 11:58, 5/5/2020 and 11:59, 5/5/2020. Reported: 11:59, 5/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Everette, M S

Name Rainey, Tracy Renita
Arrest Date 05/05/2020
Court Case 202002846
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rainey, Tracy Renita (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 02:41.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Smith, Clerndon Jr.
Arrest Date 05/05/2020
Court Case 202002863
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, Clerndon Jr. (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 116 S Church St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 22:44.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn
Arrest Date 05/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Hubbard, Dmitri Quinn (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2020 10:17.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W