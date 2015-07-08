Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BARRETT, ROSALYN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/4/1968
Height 5.4
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-06 11:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name AMOS, CORYELLE RESHARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/2/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-06 15:38:00
Court Case 5902020215572
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARCIA, RAUL DURAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/23/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-06 00:15:00
Court Case 5902020215731
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FLOWERS, TYRONE EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-06 10:52:00
Court Case 5902020215778
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELLIOTT, DANA LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 321
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-06 14:39:00
Court Case 5902020215438
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HARRISON, DONTAE JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-06 02:38:00
Court Case 5902020210062
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00