Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARRETT, ROSALYN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/4/1968
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-06 11:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AMOS, CORYELLE RESHARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/2/1984
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-06 15:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020215572
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARCIA, RAUL DURAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/23/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-06 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020215731
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FLOWERS, TYRONE EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-06 10:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020215778
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ELLIOTT, DANA LEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|321
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-06 14:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020215438
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HARRISON, DONTAE JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-06 02:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020210062
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00