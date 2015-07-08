Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOCKWOOD, CLIFTON AKIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/6/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-07 00:36:00
Court Case 5902020211894
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BROOKS, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-07 14:13:00
Court Case 5902020213165
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCKOY, TIANNA LESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-07 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020215876
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GILLIARD, DARIUS J
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-07 16:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name NELSON, DELORES ANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/22/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-07 01:40:00
Court Case 5902020215874
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRIMSLEY, ENOCH SHACAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/14/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-07 15:50:00
Court Case 5902020215930
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00