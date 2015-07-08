Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hatley, Renee Anne
Arrest Date 05/07/2020
Court Case 202002928
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Reg Card, Poss Drug Para) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Trespass On Posted Prop) (M),
Description Hatley, Renee Anne (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Reg Card, Poss Drug Para) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (trespass On Posted Prop) (M), at 699 Euclid St/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2020 20:22.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Drake, Richie Lee
Arrest Date 05/07/2020
Court Case 202000395
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Drake, Richie Lee (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4005 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2020 20:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Drake, Tyler Lane
Arrest Date 05/07/2020
Court Case 202000395
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 4005 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2020 20:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Drake, Timothy Lane
Arrest Date 05/07/2020
Court Case 202000395
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Drake, Timothy Lane (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4005 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2020 21:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Flood, Kevon Karlinc O
Arrest Date 05/07/2020
Court Case 202002932
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Flood, Kevon Karlinc O (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2020 21:44.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Ford, Kristina Suzanne
Arrest Date 05/07/2020
Court Case 202003294
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Ford, Kristina Suzanne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 3362 E Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2020 00:48.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W