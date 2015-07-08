Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hatley, Renee Anne
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2020
|Court Case
|202002928
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Reg Card, Poss Drug Para) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Trespass On Posted Prop) (M),
|Description
|Hatley, Renee Anne (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Reg Card, Poss Drug Para) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (trespass On Posted Prop) (M), at 699 Euclid St/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2020 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Drake, Richie Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000395
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Drake, Richie Lee (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4005 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2020 20:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Drake, Tyler Lane
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000395
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 4005 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2020 20:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Drake, Timothy Lane
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000395
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Drake, Timothy Lane (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4005 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2020 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Flood, Kevon Karlinc O
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2020
|Court Case
|202002932
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Flood, Kevon Karlinc O (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2020 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Ford, Kristina Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2020
|Court Case
|202003294
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Ford, Kristina Suzanne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 3362 E Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2020 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W