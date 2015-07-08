Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Proffitt, Justin Ray
Arrest Date 05/08/2020
Court Case 202003330
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1299 Stafford St/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2020 13:45.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Starnes, Carolyn Simpson
Arrest Date 05-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Starnes, Carolyn Simpson (W /F/87) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 10111 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 20:00, 5/7/2020 and 12:00, 5/8/2020. Reported: 12:11, 5/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 05/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female, M (M),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 3709 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2020 14:54.
Arresting Officer Everette, M S

Name Chubbuck, Heather Lynn
Arrest Date 05/08/2020
Court Case 202003326
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Chubbuck, Heather Lynn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3319 Wolfe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2020 15:41.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Simpson, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 05/08/2020
Court Case 202003326
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), And 4) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), and 4) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/8/2020 15:46.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Autry, Tiquan
Arrest Date 05/08/2020
Court Case 202002946
Charge Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Autry, Tiquan (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 622 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2020 16:53.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K