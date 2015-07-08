Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Proffitt, Justin Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2020
|Court Case
|202003330
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1299 Stafford St/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2020 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Starnes, Carolyn Simpson
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Starnes, Carolyn Simpson (W /F/87) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 10111 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 20:00, 5/7/2020 and 12:00, 5/8/2020. Reported: 12:11, 5/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 3709 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2020 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S
|Name
|Chubbuck, Heather Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2020
|Court Case
|202003326
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Chubbuck, Heather Lynn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3319 Wolfe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2020 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2020
|Court Case
|202003326
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), And 4) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), and 4) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/8/2020 15:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Autry, Tiquan
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2020
|Court Case
|202002946
|Charge
|Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Autry, Tiquan (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 622 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2020 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K