Description

Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), and 4) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/8/2020 15:46.