Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2020 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-09 10:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020216070
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MAYERS, TERRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-09 09:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020216146
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|149
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-09 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020213007
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KNIGHT, TAEQUAN MONTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-09 08:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020216152
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HAMILTON, SACOYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-09 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020203391
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MILLER, ALFRED BENNETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/19/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-09 12:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020216153
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00