Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-09 10:49:00
Court Case 5902020216070
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MAYERS, TERRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-09 09:04:00
Court Case 5902020216146
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name OVERTON, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 149
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-09 09:45:00
Court Case 5902020213007
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KNIGHT, TAEQUAN MONTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-09 08:43:00
Court Case 5902020216152
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HAMILTON, SACOYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-09 12:44:00
Court Case 5902020203391
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MILLER, ALFRED BENNETT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/19/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-09 12:59:00
Court Case 5902020216153
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00