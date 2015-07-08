Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Houston, Gregory Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2020
|Court Case
|202002972
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Houston, Gregory Lee (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 414 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Lindsey, Calvin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Calvin Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Open Container (M), at 3899 S Providence Rd/rustic Oak Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/9/2020 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J L
|Name
|Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2020
|Court Case
|202002973
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2585 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 23:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Mcbride, Oquavyon
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2020
|Court Case
|202002143
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mcbride, Oquavyon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 499 W Phifer St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 23:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Catalan, Silvino Romirez
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2020
|Court Case
|202002954
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Catalan, Silvino Romirez (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2799 Walkup Av/n Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Grosso, Nicholas Gene
|Arrest Date
|05-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Grosso, Nicholas Gene (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 2:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E