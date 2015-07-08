Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Houston, Gregory Lee
Arrest Date 05/09/2020
Court Case 202002972
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Houston, Gregory Lee (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 414 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 21:57.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Lindsey, Calvin Lamar
Arrest Date 05/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Open Container (M),
Description Lindsey, Calvin Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Open Container (M), at 3899 S Providence Rd/rustic Oak Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/9/2020 22:03.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J L

Name Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 05/09/2020
Court Case 202002973
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2585 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 23:08.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Mcbride, Oquavyon
Arrest Date 05/09/2020
Court Case 202002143
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Fugitive (F),
Description Mcbride, Oquavyon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 499 W Phifer St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 23:45.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Catalan, Silvino Romirez
Arrest Date 05/09/2020
Court Case 202002954
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Catalan, Silvino Romirez (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2799 Walkup Av/n Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 00:10.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Grosso, Nicholas Gene
Arrest Date 05-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Grosso, Nicholas Gene (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2020 2:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E