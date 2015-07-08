Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MURPHY, BRYANT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-10 05:57:00
Court Case 5902020216228
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHONK, STEVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/29/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-10 05:31:00
Court Case 5902020216221
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name TATE, JANIA BRANNIKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/25/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-10 05:03:00
Court Case 5902020216225
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name BOONE, AKINTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-10 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020215689
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, CORDELRENCE DEWONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-10 10:20:00
Court Case 5902019236441
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SMITH, MARCUS JAMEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 157
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-10 10:41:00
Court Case 5902020216233
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00