Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MURPHY, BRYANT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-10 05:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020216228
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHONK, STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-10 05:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020216221
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TATE, JANIA BRANNIKA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-10 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020216225
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOONE, AKINTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-10 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020215689
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, CORDELRENCE DEWONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-10 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019236441
|Charge Description
|FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SMITH, MARCUS JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/5/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-10 10:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020216233
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00