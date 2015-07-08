Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 2) Breaking Into Coin Machine (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 2) Breaking Into Coin Machine (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 4) Injury To Real Property (M), at 2613 Lance A Lot, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Young, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2020
|Court Case
|202002245
|Charge
|Indecent Exposure (M),
|Description
|Young, James Robert (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Bracy, Bryan Oneal
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2020
|Court Case
|202002989
|Charge
|1) Fta – Show Cause (M) And 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bracy, Bryan Oneal (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta – Show Cause (M) and 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 12:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Britt, Justin Cody
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2020
|Court Case
|202002996
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Britt, Justin Cody (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ccw (M), at 1317 Concord Av/engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Austin, Justin Wyatt
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2020
|Court Case
|202003383
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Austin, Justin Wyatt (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5021 Little Staton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/10/2020 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Riggins, Ja Von
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Riggins, Ja Von (B /F/39) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, on 5/10/2020 12:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W