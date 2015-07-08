Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Christopher Adam
Arrest Date 05/10/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 2) Breaking Into Coin Machine (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 2) Breaking Into Coin Machine (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 4) Injury To Real Property (M), at 2613 Lance A Lot, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 12:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Young, James Robert
Arrest Date 05/10/2020
Court Case 202002245
Charge Indecent Exposure (M),
Description Young, James Robert (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 12:38.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Bracy, Bryan Oneal
Arrest Date 05/10/2020
Court Case 202002989
Charge 1) Fta – Show Cause (M) And 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Bracy, Bryan Oneal (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta – Show Cause (M) and 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 12:41.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Britt, Justin Cody
Arrest Date 05/10/2020
Court Case 202002996
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ccw (M),
Description Britt, Justin Cody (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ccw (M), at 1317 Concord Av/engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2020 19:28.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Austin, Justin Wyatt
Arrest Date 05/10/2020
Court Case 202003383
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Austin, Justin Wyatt (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5021 Little Staton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/10/2020 21:00.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Riggins, Ja Von
Arrest Date 05-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Riggins, Ja Von (B /F/39) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, on 5/10/2020 12:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W