Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-11-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name BREVARD, JARMEL RODRIGUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-11 01:53:00
Court Case 5902020216294
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRIER, THOMAS RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-11 09:04:00
Court Case 5902020216348
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FENTON, DAMIAN CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1971
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-11 17:30:00
Court Case 5902020211824
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CANIPE, MICHAEL VINCENT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/5/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-11 01:01:00
Court Case 5402018051634
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SAUNDERS, JALIEK JAMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-11 09:04:00
Court Case 5902020216347
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HENDERSON, TREISHAUN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-11 15:06:00
Court Case 5902020216394
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount