Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Short, Jeffrey Thomas
Arrest Date 05/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 16:02.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Simpson, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 05/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 16:15.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Broome, Meagan Elizabeth
Arrest Date 05/11/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F),
Description Broome, Meagan Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), at 4219 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/11/2020 16:38.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Martin, Randy Norman Ciego
Arrest Date 05/11/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Martin, Randy Norman Ciego (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1199 Stallings Rd/spruce St, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2020 22:11.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 05/11/2020
Court Case 202003023
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 2351 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 23:20.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Helms, Kevin Lee
Arrest Date 05/11/2020
Court Case 202003023
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Helms, Kevin Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 23:28.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C