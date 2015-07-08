Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 16:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Broome, Meagan Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F),
|Description
|Broome, Meagan Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), at 4219 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/11/2020 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Martin, Randy Norman Ciego
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Martin, Randy Norman Ciego (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1199 Stallings Rd/spruce St, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2020 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2020
|Court Case
|202003023
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 2351 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 23:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Helms, Kevin Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2020
|Court Case
|202003023
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kevin Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2020 23:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C