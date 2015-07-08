Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GUMBS, TEDDY GASHENDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-12 03:25:00
Court Case 5902020216469
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TRAN, SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-12 14:11:00
Court Case 5902020216493
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELLIS, COY CHRISTOPER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/11/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-12 07:30:00
Court Case 5902020216479
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, RICARDO P
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/15/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-12 11:32:00
Court Case 5902020216508
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name VINEY, PHILLIP MARK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/10/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-12 00:00:00
Court Case 5902020216460
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WARREN, JOHN WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-12 15:30:00
Court Case 5802008052812
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 10000.00