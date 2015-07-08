Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GUMBS, TEDDY GASHENDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-12 03:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020216469
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRAN, SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/3/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-12 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020216493
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ELLIS, COY CHRISTOPER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/11/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-12 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020216479
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, RICARDO P
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/15/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-12 11:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020216508
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|VINEY, PHILLIP MARK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/10/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-12 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020216460
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WARREN, JOHN WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-12 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5802008052812
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00