Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2020.

Name Field, Keith Robert
Arrest Date 05/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Field, Keith Robert (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/12/2020 15:40.
Arresting Officer Wilson, D D

Name Martin, Tacarra Cacherrell
Arrest Date 05-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Martin, Tacarra Cacherrell (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Child Abuse – Misd (202000329), at 12000 Guion Ln/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/12/2020 8:41:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun
Arrest Date 05/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 5) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 15) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 16) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 19) Larceny After Breaking And Entering (F), 20) Larceny After Breaking/Enter (F), 21) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 22) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 23) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 24) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 25) Financial Card Theft (F), 26) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 27) Resisting Public Officer (M), 28) Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny (F), 29) Speeding (M), 30) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Front Seat (M), 31) No Drivers Lic Comm Vehicle (M), And 32) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 5) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 15) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 16) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 19) Larceny After Breaking And Entering (F), 20) Larceny After Breaking/enter (F), 21) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 22) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 23) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 24) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 25) Financial Card Theft (F), 26) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 27) Resisting Public Officer (M), 28) Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny (F), 29) Speeding (M), 30) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-front Seat (M), 31) No Drivers Lic Comm Vehicle (M), and 32) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1004 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2020 16:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Thomas, Michell Polk
Arrest Date 05-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Michell Polk (B /F/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1003 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 01:09, 5/12/2020 and 01:10, 5/12/2020. Reported: 01:10, 5/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Griffin, Bryce James
Arrest Date 05/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Pre Trial (M),
Description Griffin, Bryce James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Pre Trial (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2020 16:50.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel
Arrest Date 05-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel (W /M/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1003 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 01:30, 5/12/2020 and 01:30, 5/12/2020. Reported: 01:30, 5/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S