Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WELLS, BRYANNA DIAMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-13 00:29:00
Court Case 5902020212526
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WATTS, NICHOLIS MONTEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/19/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-13 11:20:00
Court Case 5902020214685
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, KEYANNA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/29/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-13 11:30:00
Court Case 5902020216632
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SMITH, DAJOUR JESSIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-13 00:27:00
Court Case 5902020216572
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCILWAIN, MICHAEL EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1975
Height 6.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-13 10:44:00
Court Case 5902020216480
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name CULBERT, DARIUS ONEAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/15/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-13 14:14:00
Court Case 5902020216646
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 7000.00