Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walls, Franklin Jr
Arrest Date 05/13/2020
Court Case 202003429
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Walls, Franklin Jr (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1115 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2020 02:59.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Walker, Shelley Rae
Arrest Date 05-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Walker, Shelley Rae (W /F/55) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, on 5/13/2020 7:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Walls, Franklin Jr
Arrest Date 05/13/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Walls, Franklin Jr (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1115 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2020 03:09.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Romero, Oscar Andres
Arrest Date 05-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Romero, Oscar Andres (H /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, on 5/13/2020 8:28:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Rivers, James Joseph
Arrest Date 05/13/2020
Court Case
Charge Felony Charge (F),
Description Rivers, James Joseph (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Felony Charge (F), at 4999 N Rocky River Rd/poplin Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2020 05:35.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Friedlander, Lee Charles
Arrest Date 05-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Friedlander, Lee Charles (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, on 5/13/2020 8:43:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A