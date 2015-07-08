Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walls, Franklin Jr
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2020
|Court Case
|202003429
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Walls, Franklin Jr (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1115 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2020 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Walker, Shelley Rae
|Arrest Date
|05-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walker, Shelley Rae (W /F/55) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, on 5/13/2020 7:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Walls, Franklin Jr
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Walls, Franklin Jr (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1115 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2020 03:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Romero, Oscar Andres
|Arrest Date
|05-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Romero, Oscar Andres (H /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, on 5/13/2020 8:28:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Rivers, James Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Charge (F),
|Description
|Rivers, James Joseph (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Felony Charge (F), at 4999 N Rocky River Rd/poplin Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2020 05:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Friedlander, Lee Charles
|Arrest Date
|05-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Friedlander, Lee Charles (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, on 5/13/2020 8:43:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A