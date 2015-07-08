Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DRURY, JUSTIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/9/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-14 01:52:00
Court Case 5902020216725
Charge Description TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name STITT, GAGE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-14 11:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, SUSANNAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-14 14:12:00
Court Case 5902020200875
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FORNEY, TRAVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/22/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-14 02:20:00
Court Case 5902020216728
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GUNNOE, NATALIE CHRISTINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-14 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020216755
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PRAKIN, DAVID MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/15/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-14 04:10:00
Court Case 5902020216708
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount