Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DRURY, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/9/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-14 01:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020216725
|Charge Description
|TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STITT, GAGE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/10/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-14 11:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, SUSANNAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-14 14:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020200875
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FORNEY, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/22/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-14 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020216728
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GUNNOE, NATALIE CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-14 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020216755
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PRAKIN, DAVID MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-14 04:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020216708
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount