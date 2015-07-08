Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howell, Jaquaza Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Howell, Jaquaza Renee (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2020 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Dixon, Blake Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|05-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dixon, Blake Mitchell (B /M/28) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 200 Waterlemon Way, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 5/13/2020 and 09:30, 5/14/2020. Reported: 09:34, 5/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Uresti, Lucas Edgar
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Uresti, Lucas Edgar (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6533 Woodthrush Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/14/2020 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Fitzgerald, Dean Francis
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2020
|Court Case
|202003259
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F),
|Description
|Fitzgerald, Dean Francis (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), at 3001 Shalford Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/14/2020 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Fogarty, Joseph Eugene
|Arrest Date
|05-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fogarty, Joseph Eugene (W /M/38) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 438 Annaberg Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/14/2020 and 09:49, 5/14/2020. Reported: 09:49, 5/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Burrows, C A
|Name
|Uresti, Edgar
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2020
|Court Case
|202003455
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Uresti, Edgar (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 13719 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/14/2020 03:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A