Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CLARK, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|147
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-15 09:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020216845
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, DONALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-15 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020216892
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|NEILS, ARMONI DACHAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-15 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020216447
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|REEVES, CORTEZ SHAERON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/8/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-15 08:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020208275
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FARRIOR, REGINA NOLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1959
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|242
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-15 13:25:00
|Court Case
|9502020051634
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STALLINGS, DUSTIN WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-15 00:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020216817
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount