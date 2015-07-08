Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Colon, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2020
|Court Case
|202003137
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Colon, Christopher (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1708 Icemorlee St, Monroe, SC, on 5/15/2020 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Lowery, Ola Massey
|Arrest Date
|05-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lowery, Ola Massey (B /F/76) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 611 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 5/14/2020 and 07:34, 5/15/2020. Reported: 07:34, 5/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Franklin, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Franklin, John Mark (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 8204 Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 5/15/2020 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Herrera Farman, Melissa Raquel
|Arrest Date
|05-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Herrera Farman, Melissa Raquel (W /F/35) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 5909 Heathrow Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 14:00, 4/14/2020 and 10:17, 5/15/2020. Reported: 10:17, 5/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Ludlow, D M
|Name
|Abernathy, George Brown
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Abernathy, George Brown (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 8204 Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 5/15/2020 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Carpenter, Maya Giavanna
|Arrest Date
|05-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carpenter, Maya Giavanna (W /F/16) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4006 Edgeview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 22:27, 9/21/2019 and 11:29, 9/22/2019. Reported: 10:41, 5/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Blackwell, W H