Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MECIAS, ERNESTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-16 12:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020216974
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRUESDALE, JEFFREY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-16 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020217031
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, RICHARD JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-16 12:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020213006
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VEJAR, RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/3/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-16 15:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020217037
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, LEAH GABRIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/13/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-16 15:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020217038
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HUNTLEY, TYRONE GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-16 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020216955
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|1000.00