Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCLAURIN, WALLACE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/18/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-17 00:37:00
Court Case 5902020217129
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/11/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-17 13:50:00
Court Case 5902020217174
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WILLIAMS, MASON TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-17 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020217130
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FUNDERBURK, MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-17 16:37:00
Court Case 5902020201980
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DEAN, MICHAEL JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/29/1975
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-17 02:38:00
Court Case 5902020217137
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAMISON, JEFFERY TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-17 15:07:00
Court Case 5902020217185
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00