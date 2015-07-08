Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCLAURIN, WALLACE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/18/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-17 00:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020217129
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/11/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-17 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020217174
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, MASON TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-17 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020217130
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FUNDERBURK, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-17 16:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020201980
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DEAN, MICHAEL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/29/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-17 02:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020217137
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LAMISON, JEFFERY TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-17 15:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020217185
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00