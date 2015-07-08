Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Terry, Gaven Nikolas
Arrest Date 05/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Terry, Gaven Nikolas (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), [Missing Address], on 5/17/2020 01:00.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Threatt, James Edward
Arrest Date 05-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Threatt, James Edward (B /M/57) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Hwy 74/morgan Mill, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 2:50:41 PM.
Arresting Officer Hower, C R

Name Allen, Zachery Lewis
Arrest Date 05/17/2020
Court Case 202003169
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Allen, Zachery Lewis (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 02:39.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Martin, Juarez Perez
Arrest Date 05-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Martin, Juarez Perez ( /M/32) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 499 N Charlotte Av/w Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 2:57:55 PM.
Arresting Officer Hower, C R

Name Hanna, Dantonia Antione
Arrest Date 05/17/2020
Court Case 202003170
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hanna, Dantonia Antione (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 02:50.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Washington, Demarius A
Arrest Date 05/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – (Fail To Return Rental Property), M (M),
Description Washington, Demarius A (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (fail To Return Rental Property), M (M), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/17/2020 02:52.
Arresting Officer Helms, B