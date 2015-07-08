Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Terry, Gaven Nikolas
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Terry, Gaven Nikolas (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), [Missing Address], on 5/17/2020 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Threatt, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Threatt, James Edward (B /M/57) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Hwy 74/morgan Mill, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 2:50:41 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hower, C R
|Name
|Allen, Zachery Lewis
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003169
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Allen, Zachery Lewis (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Martin, Juarez Perez
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Martin, Juarez Perez ( /M/32) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 499 N Charlotte Av/w Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 2:57:55 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hower, C R
|Name
|Hanna, Dantonia Antione
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003170
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hanna, Dantonia Antione (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2020 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Washington, Demarius A
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – (Fail To Return Rental Property), M (M),
|Description
|Washington, Demarius A (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (fail To Return Rental Property), M (M), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/17/2020 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B