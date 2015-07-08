Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mullis, Caleb Richard
Arrest Date 05-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mullis, Caleb Richard (W /M/25) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12:00, 4/15/2020. Reported: 07:16, 5/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Pendleton, Kayla Marie
Arrest Date 05-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Pendleton, Kayla Marie (W /F/21) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 401 Palmerston Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:00, 5/13/2020 and 12:00, 5/14/2020. Reported: 10:11, 5/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Floyd, Monty John
Arrest Date 05/18/2020
Court Case 202003188
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Floyd, Monty John (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 5/18/2020 07:21.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Garris, Matthew Preston
Arrest Date 05-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Garris, Matthew Preston (W /M/37) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3702 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 5/16/2020 and 09:00, 5/17/2020. Reported: 11:56, 5/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Melendez, Eric J
Arrest Date 05/18/2020
Court Case 202003187
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Melendez, Eric J (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2100 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2020 07:37.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Doumar, Cindy Ann
Arrest Date 05-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Doumar, Cindy Ann (W /F/45) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 417 Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, between 04:00, 5/17/2020 and 08:00, 5/17/2020. Reported: 16:00, 5/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Marks, R K