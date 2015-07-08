Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Caleb Richard
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mullis, Caleb Richard (W /M/25) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12:00, 4/15/2020. Reported: 07:16, 5/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Pendleton, Kayla Marie
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pendleton, Kayla Marie (W /F/21) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 401 Palmerston Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:00, 5/13/2020 and 12:00, 5/14/2020. Reported: 10:11, 5/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Floyd, Monty John
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2020
|Court Case
|202003188
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Floyd, Monty John (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 5/18/2020 07:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Garris, Matthew Preston
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garris, Matthew Preston (W /M/37) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3702 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 5/16/2020 and 09:00, 5/17/2020. Reported: 11:56, 5/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Melendez, Eric J
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2020
|Court Case
|202003187
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Melendez, Eric J (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2100 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2020 07:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Doumar, Cindy Ann
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Doumar, Cindy Ann (W /F/45) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 417 Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, between 04:00, 5/17/2020 and 08:00, 5/17/2020. Reported: 16:00, 5/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R K