Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMALLWOOD, BRADEN JALEEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-19 03:35:00
Court Case 5902020217372
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FROST, KENNETH EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-19 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020217404
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KIKER, KERI CRYSTAL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1983
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-19 17:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GARON, JACOB
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-19 03:00:00
Court Case 5902020217375
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name OSBORNE, DANNY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/28/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-19 13:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MAHMOOD, ZEESHAN KHALID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-19 13:56:00
Court Case 5902020217432
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00