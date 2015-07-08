Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMALLWOOD, BRADEN JALEEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-19 03:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020217372
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FROST, KENNETH EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/21/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-19 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020217404
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KIKER, KERI CRYSTAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1983
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-19 17:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARON, JACOB
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-19 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020217375
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|OSBORNE, DANNY LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/28/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-19 13:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAHMOOD, ZEESHAN KHALID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-19 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020217432
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00