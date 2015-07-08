Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pavone, Diane Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pavone, Diane Elizabeth (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 84/underwood Rd, Wesley Chapel, on 5/19/2020 9:38:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Mccall, James Floyd
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mccall, James Floyd (W /M/49) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 4004 Filly Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:55, 5/19/2020 and 07:56, 5/19/2020. Reported: 07:56, 5/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Ionta, Kayley Michelle-elissa
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ionta, Kayley Michelle-elissa (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 7799 Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 5/19/2020 10:34:47 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Anderson, Amber Leigh
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Anderson, Amber Leigh (W /F/23) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4003 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:00, 5/5/2020 and 12:30, 5/19/2020. Reported: 12:30, 5/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Waters, Dalemae Denise
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2020
|Court Case
|202003599
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Waters, Dalemae Denise (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 4100 Western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 5/19/2020 01:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Lindsey, Eric L
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lindsey, Eric L (B /M/48) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 7799 Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 5/19/2020 10:36:04 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J