Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pavone, Diane Elizabeth
Arrest Date 05-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Pavone, Diane Elizabeth (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 84/underwood Rd, Wesley Chapel, on 5/19/2020 9:38:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Mccall, James Floyd
Arrest Date 05-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccall, James Floyd (W /M/49) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 4004 Filly Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:55, 5/19/2020 and 07:56, 5/19/2020. Reported: 07:56, 5/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Ionta, Kayley Michelle-elissa
Arrest Date 05-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ionta, Kayley Michelle-elissa (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 7799 Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 5/19/2020 10:34:47 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Anderson, Amber Leigh
Arrest Date 05-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Anderson, Amber Leigh (W /F/23) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4003 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:00, 5/5/2020 and 12:30, 5/19/2020. Reported: 12:30, 5/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Waters, Dalemae Denise
Arrest Date 05/19/2020
Court Case 202003599
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Waters, Dalemae Denise (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 4100 Western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 5/19/2020 01:47.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Lindsey, Eric L
Arrest Date 05-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lindsey, Eric L (B /M/48) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 7799 Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 5/19/2020 10:36:04 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J