Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Capps, Robert
Arrest Date 05/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Capps, Robert (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 108 Jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 5/20/2020 12:26.
Arresting Officer Eudy, K

Name Stanfield, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 05-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Stanfield, Michael Anthony (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at Indian Trail Fairview Rd/us 74, Indian Trail, on 5/20/2020 12:25:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Mullis, Caleb Richard
Arrest Date 05/20/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Mullis, Caleb Richard (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2020 14:47.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 05-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 00:27, 5/20/2020 and 00:28, 5/20/2020. Reported: 00:28, 5/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Bartley, Adam Christopher
Arrest Date 05/20/2020
Court Case 202002807
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1007 Brenham Ln, Matthews, NC, on 5/20/2020 14:48.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Wilcox, Diana Lynne
Arrest Date 05-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wilcox, Diana Lynne (W /F/54) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4101 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:07, 5/19/2020 and 01:08, 5/20/2020. Reported: 01:08, 5/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W