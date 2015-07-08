Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Capps, Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Capps, Robert (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 108 Jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 5/20/2020 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Eudy, K
|Name
|Stanfield, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stanfield, Michael Anthony (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at Indian Trail Fairview Rd/us 74, Indian Trail, on 5/20/2020 12:25:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Mullis, Caleb Richard
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Caleb Richard (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2020 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 00:27, 5/20/2020 and 00:28, 5/20/2020. Reported: 00:28, 5/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Bartley, Adam Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2020
|Court Case
|202002807
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1007 Brenham Ln, Matthews, NC, on 5/20/2020 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Wilcox, Diana Lynne
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilcox, Diana Lynne (W /F/54) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4101 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:07, 5/19/2020 and 01:08, 5/20/2020. Reported: 01:08, 5/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W