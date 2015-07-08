Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES, ROSIE DENISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/24/1972
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-22 09:42:00
Court Case 5902019248959
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROCK, ROBERT STEWART
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1961
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-22 11:50:00
Court Case 5902020217872
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARRIS, BRENTON LASHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-22 08:15:00
Court Case 5902020217580
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name LOAEZA-BAHENA, FRANCISO
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1969
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-22 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCOY, TAHIRA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-22 10:56:00
Court Case 5902020217837
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, ASHLEY ANNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/4/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-22 14:45:00
Court Case 3502019003071
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00