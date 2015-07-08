Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Staggs, Brandon Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2020
|Court Case
|202003276
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Vi (F) And 2) Deliver Schedule Vi (F),
|Description
|Staggs, Brandon Daniel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Other Sched Vi (F) and 2) Deliver Schedule Vi (F), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2020 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Ekwue, Karen Renee
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ekwue, Karen Renee (W /F/42) VICTIM of Animal Nuisance (C), at 6624 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:23, 5/22/2020 and 07:24, 5/22/2020. Reported: 07:24, 5/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccann, N B
|Name
|Oxendine, Joshua Wendell
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F) And 2) Obtain Prescription Drug By Fraud (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F) and 2) Obtain Prescription Drug By Fraud (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2020 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2020
|Court Case
|202003276
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2020 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4009 Sunshower Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:15, 5/22/2020 and 07:49, 5/22/2020. Reported: 07:49, 5/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Williams, Zachary Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Consume Alc<21) (M),
|Description
|Williams, Zachary Tyler (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(consume Alc<21) (M), at 3003 Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/22/2020 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S