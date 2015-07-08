Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Staggs, Brandon Daniel
Arrest Date 05/22/2020
Court Case 202003276
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Vi (F) And 2) Deliver Schedule Vi (F),
Description Staggs, Brandon Daniel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Other Sched Vi (F) and 2) Deliver Schedule Vi (F), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2020 15:28.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Ekwue, Karen Renee
Arrest Date 05-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ekwue, Karen Renee (W /F/42) VICTIM of Animal Nuisance (C), at 6624 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:23, 5/22/2020 and 07:24, 5/22/2020. Reported: 07:24, 5/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Mccann, N B

Name Oxendine, Joshua Wendell
Arrest Date 05/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F) And 2) Obtain Prescription Drug By Fraud (M),
Description Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F) and 2) Obtain Prescription Drug By Fraud (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2020 01:44.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 05/22/2020
Court Case 202003276
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2020 15:30.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4009 Sunshower Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:15, 5/22/2020 and 07:49, 5/22/2020. Reported: 07:49, 5/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Williams, Zachary Tyler
Arrest Date 05/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Consume Alc<21) (M),
Description Williams, Zachary Tyler (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(consume Alc<21) (M), at 3003 Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/22/2020 01:55.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S