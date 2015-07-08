Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOPE, THOMAS EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1970
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-23 02:26:00
Court Case 5902020217955
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WELLS, DALE CLAYTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-23 15:54:00
Court Case 5902020217976
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name LOVE, DANICA LAQOUIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-23 04:40:00
Court Case 5902020217958
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name STREATER, JASMINE LAJANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-23 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020217977
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name YATES, BENJAMIN BARRETT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-23 03:44:00
Court Case 5902020217944
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HILLIARD, DELVIN LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-23 15:50:00
Court Case 5902019011456
Charge Description FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY
Bond Amount 10000.00