Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOPE, THOMAS EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-23 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020217955
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WELLS, DALE CLAYTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-23 15:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020217976
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOVE, DANICA LAQOUIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-23 04:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020217958
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STREATER, JASMINE LAJANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-23 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020217977
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|YATES, BENJAMIN BARRETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-23 03:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020217944
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HILLIARD, DELVIN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/6/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-23 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019011456
|Charge Description
|FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00