Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Wanda Gail
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2020
|Court Case
|202003733
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8111 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2020
|Court Case
|202003732
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 302 W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Dam (M),
|Description
|Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), at 302 W Lawyers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Diazverdugo, Blanca Jacqueline
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2020
|Court Case
|202002620
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Diazverdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2020 21:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Pillar, Jennifer Williams
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2020
|Court Case
|202003738
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Pillar, Jennifer Williams (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6320 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/23/2020 22:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Ross, Jacob Ryan
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ross, Jacob Ryan (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2020 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A