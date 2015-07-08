Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Wanda Gail
Arrest Date 05/23/2020
Court Case 202003733
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8111 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:09.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline
Arrest Date 05/23/2020
Court Case 202003732
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 302 W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:38.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline
Arrest Date 05/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Dam (M),
Description Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), at 302 W Lawyers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:38.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Diazverdugo, Blanca Jacqueline
Arrest Date 05/23/2020
Court Case 202002620
Charge Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Diazverdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2020 21:05.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Pillar, Jennifer Williams
Arrest Date 05/23/2020
Court Case 202003738
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Pillar, Jennifer Williams (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6320 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/23/2020 22:53.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Ross, Jacob Ryan
Arrest Date 05/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ross, Jacob Ryan (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2020 02:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A