Diaz-verdugo, Blanca Jacqueline (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 302 W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 5/23/2020 19:38.