Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NORIEGA, CARLOS DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-24 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020218070
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAILEY, THOMAS LAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/3/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-24 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020218086
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|PUCKETT, STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-24 11:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020218071
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STANLEY, LATRISHA MCPHERSON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|329
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-24 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020217836
|Charge Description
|CORPORATE MALFEASANCE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLAKENEY, SHERLINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-24 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020217985
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SANDERS, RAKIN LAVON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/23/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-24 13:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020218091
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00