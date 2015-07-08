Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NORIEGA, CARLOS DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-24 06:30:00
Court Case 5902020218070
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, THOMAS LAMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-24 08:50:00
Court Case 5902020218086
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 250.00

Name PUCKETT, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-24 11:05:00
Court Case 5902020218071
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STANLEY, LATRISHA MCPHERSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 329
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-24 11:35:00
Court Case 5902020217836
Charge Description CORPORATE MALFEASANCE
Bond Amount

Name BLAKENEY, SHERLINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-24 09:30:00
Court Case 5902020217985
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SANDERS, RAKIN LAVON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/23/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-24 13:58:00
Court Case 5902020218091
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00