Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr, Poss Marij Para) (M), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr, Poss Marij Para) (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 613 Hillsdale Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 21:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Diaz, David Aguilar
|Arrest Date
|05-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Diaz, David Aguilar (H /M/18) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19 (202003740), at 1000 Taylor Glenn Ln/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/24/2020 12:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Aguilar-diaz, Joel
|Arrest Date
|05-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aguilar-diaz, Joel (H /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (202003739), at 1000 Taylor Glenn Ln/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/24/2020 2:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Mills, Christopher Lee
|Arrest Date
|05-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mills, Christopher Lee (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 6:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Aguilar-diaz, Joel
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2020
|Court Case
|202003739
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Aguilar-diaz, Joel (H /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3101 Wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/24/2020 00:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E