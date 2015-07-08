Description

Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr, Poss Marij Para) (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 20:45.