Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beppler, Joshua Alexander
Arrest Date 05/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr, Poss Marij Para) (M), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr, Poss Marij Para) (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 20:45.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Beppler, Joshua Alexander
Arrest Date 05/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 613 Hillsdale Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 21:36.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Diaz, David Aguilar
Arrest Date 05-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Diaz, David Aguilar (H /M/18) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19 (202003740), at 1000 Taylor Glenn Ln/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/24/2020 12:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Aguilar-diaz, Joel
Arrest Date 05-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Aguilar-diaz, Joel (H /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (202003739), at 1000 Taylor Glenn Ln/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/24/2020 2:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Mills, Christopher Lee
Arrest Date 05-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mills, Christopher Lee (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2020 6:58:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Aguilar-diaz, Joel
Arrest Date 05/24/2020
Court Case 202003739
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Aguilar-diaz, Joel (H /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3101 Wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/24/2020 00:38.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E