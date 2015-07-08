Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CASTRO, SAMANTA KELLY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/3/2000
Height 4.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-25 02:25:00
Court Case 5902020218165
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARTLEY, CHRISTOPHER KENNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-25 10:45:00
Court Case 1202020051872
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUERSON, DEVIN JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-25 04:24:00
Court Case 5902020207240
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MOHAMED, ABDULLAH JAFAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/18/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-25 11:50:00
Court Case 5902020218186
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HOWARD, LADONNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-25 04:35:00
Court Case 5902020218151
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LEDBETTER, TRAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-25 12:15:00
Court Case 5902020218197
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00