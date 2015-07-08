Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-26 08:28:00
Court Case 5902020218297
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WATSON, MICHELLE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/16/1968
Height 5.2
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-26 13:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name LOCKHART, MARVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1972
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-26 09:35:00
Court Case 5902020218301
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLAYTON, NEBRASTIN ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/24/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-26 12:14:00
Court Case 5902020218327
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCNEIL, JAMARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-26 09:32:00
Court Case 5902020217603
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name DRAPER, REBEKAH DIANNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-26 11:32:00
Court Case 5902020218324
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00