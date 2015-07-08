Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
Arrest Date 05/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1013 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, on 5/26/2020 10:51.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Novant Health Inc VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering
Arrest Date 05-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Novant Health Inc VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 9925 Rea Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 07:39, 5/26/2020 and 07:40, 5/26/2020. Reported: 07:40, 5/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Leach, Deandre
Arrest Date 05/26/2020
Court Case 202002248
Charge 1) Poss Weapon By Minor (M), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Leach, Deandre (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Weapon By Minor (M), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 618 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2020 10:51.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Society VICTIM of Vehicle Chase
Arrest Date 05-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Vehicle Chase (C), at 2100 Acorn Ln/medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 09:06, 5/26/2020. Reported: 09:06, 5/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Rorie, Tyneal Shyheem
Arrest Date 05/26/2020
Court Case 202002248
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Poss Weapon By Minor (M),
Description Rorie, Tyneal Shyheem (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Poss Weapon By Minor (M), at 315 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2020 10:55.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Daugherty, Gregory Ralph
Arrest Date 05-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Daugherty, Gregory Ralph (W /M/59) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1013 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, between 10:26, 5/26/2020 and 10:27, 5/26/2020. Reported: 10:27, 5/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C