Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1013 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, on 5/26/2020 10:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Novant Health Inc VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering
|Arrest Date
|05-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Novant Health Inc VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 9925 Rea Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 07:39, 5/26/2020 and 07:40, 5/26/2020. Reported: 07:40, 5/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Leach, Deandre
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2020
|Court Case
|202002248
|Charge
|1) Poss Weapon By Minor (M), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Leach, Deandre (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Weapon By Minor (M), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 618 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2020 10:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Vehicle Chase
|Arrest Date
|05-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Vehicle Chase (C), at 2100 Acorn Ln/medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 09:06, 5/26/2020. Reported: 09:06, 5/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Rorie, Tyneal Shyheem
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2020
|Court Case
|202002248
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Poss Weapon By Minor (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Tyneal Shyheem (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Poss Weapon By Minor (M), at 315 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2020 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Daugherty, Gregory Ralph
|Arrest Date
|05-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Daugherty, Gregory Ralph (W /M/59) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1013 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, between 10:26, 5/26/2020 and 10:27, 5/26/2020. Reported: 10:27, 5/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C